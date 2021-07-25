13,086 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $19.10 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.