14,102 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $217,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

