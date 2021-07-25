$16.97 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report $16.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.93 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $158.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $7,164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 1,373,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

