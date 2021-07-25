$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post sales of $168.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $157.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $654.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 234,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,841. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

