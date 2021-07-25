16,813 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,210,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,962,330. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.