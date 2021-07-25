192,790 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,070,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,245. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38.

