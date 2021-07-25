$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.32 million and the highest is $209.22 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $199.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $717.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.74 million to $720.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $700.52 million, with estimates ranging from $681.70 million to $713.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

