2,119 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.04 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

