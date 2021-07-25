21,505 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $648.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

