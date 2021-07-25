222 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

A stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.31. 2,132,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,502. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

