2,273 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $333.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.