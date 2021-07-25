22,941 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. 44,275,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

