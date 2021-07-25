$24.26 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to report $24.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $24.01 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

VERO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,020. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.