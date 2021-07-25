260,167 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,019,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.51% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 521.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,688,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

ACM Research stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.