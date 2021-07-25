$295.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $295.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.39 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 829,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.