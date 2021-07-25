$295.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $295.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.39 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WBS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 829,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
