$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.11. 1,037,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,614. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $387.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 125.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 187,153 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

