$306.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $306.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.78 million and the lowest is $304.14 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $216.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $585.39 million, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

