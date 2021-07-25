3,083 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

