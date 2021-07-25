3,658 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $146.24 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

