3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Research Coverage Started at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

