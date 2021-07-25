401,883 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Bought by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 401,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. Pretium Resources makes up 0.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.21% of Pretium Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $105,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

PVG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 831,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,297. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

