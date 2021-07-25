$41.40 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $41.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $165.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

