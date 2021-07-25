42,570 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Purchased by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Liberty Media Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,352,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,638,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMACA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,968. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

