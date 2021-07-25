42,735 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

