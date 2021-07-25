5,458 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,134.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 784.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.