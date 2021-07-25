$57.60 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $57.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.92 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $229.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $399.72 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,931. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 161.82. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

