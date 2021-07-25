643 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,151.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

