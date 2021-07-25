64,630 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,876. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.