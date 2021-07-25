6,656 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.10. 382,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,358. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $104.71 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

