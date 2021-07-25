69,937 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 69,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,816. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

