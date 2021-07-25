7,727 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 437,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

