$891.43 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $891.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $909.00 million and the lowest is $876.23 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $37,438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flowserve by 306.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 237.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

