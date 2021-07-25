92,543 Shares in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of Union Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 25.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,418,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 285,175 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 943,628 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 160.0% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LATN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

