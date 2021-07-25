ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Set at $36.78 by Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB) has been given a $36.78 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.54. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of ABB by 186.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.