Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

