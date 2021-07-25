Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 287.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 23.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 917.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.08. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

