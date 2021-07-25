adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

adidas stock traded up €5.50 ($6.47) on Friday, reaching €317.80 ($373.88). 309,925 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is €302.97. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

