Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Lowered to $2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADVM. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

