Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.