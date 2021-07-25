Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 144.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

