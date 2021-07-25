AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,685. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $11,814,492. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

