ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded at HSBC

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

