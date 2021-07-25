Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Agenus by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

