Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 500.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $56,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $152.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

