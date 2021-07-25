AidCoin (AID) Price Up 8.7% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $636.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

