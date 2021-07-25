Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $156.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock worth $449,159,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

