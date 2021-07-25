Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $26.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. 435,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $522.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

