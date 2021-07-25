Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $13,934,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

