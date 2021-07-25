Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 370 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of SEK 360.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.50.

ALFVY stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

