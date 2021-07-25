Alliance Global Partners Increases Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target to $4.00

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of VERB opened at $2.49 on Friday. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verb Technology by 112.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

